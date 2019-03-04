WATCH: Avalanche crashes down on interstate in Colorado

March 4, 2019 at 8:35 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 8:37 AM

COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO (CNN) - More than 80 million people are under winter weather alerts from Colorado to Maine.

On Sunday, a driver caught an avalanche barreling down Copper Mountain in Colorado on Interstate 70.

Some vehicles had to be dug out, but no one was hurt or trapped.

A second avalanche happened earlier that day in the same general area on Tenmile Canyon also along I-70. Officials said the highway didn’t suffer any significant damage.

The avalanches did close part of the interstate.

Drivers and first responders dig out cars that were caught one of two avalanches in Colorado on Interstate 70 on Sunday.
