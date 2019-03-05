Bibles untouched by flames in WV church fire

GRANDVIEW, WV (KFVS) - A fire at a church in Grandview, West Virginia is getting national attention because of what crews found after they battled the flames.
Fire crews from Beaver Fire (BVF) Department and Coal City Fire Department (CCVFD) were called to the Freedom Ministries Church around 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, March 3.
In a Facebook post, CCVFD, described the fire as so hot that crews had to back out of the burning house of worship.
After the flames were snuffed out, fire crews expected to find everything burned and in ashes, but this wasn’t the case.
Fire crews report that not one bible was burned and no cross inside the church was harmed.
"Though odds were against us, God was not. "
No firefighters were injured battling the fire.
CCVFD offered up their prayers to the pastor and congregation.
The CCVFD Facebook post showing the spared bibles and cross has more than 36,000 shares and more than 3,000 comments.
