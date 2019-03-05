1 dead after 18-wheeler hits west Alabama high school

DALLAS COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of a west Alabama high school building Monday afternoon.
Senior Alabama State Trooper Reginald King said the driver of the commercial truck ran into the side of Southside High School, located on U.S. Highway 80 in Selma, shortly before 3 p.m.
King said the driver was killed, but there were no injuries in the building.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
