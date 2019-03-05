Fake Uber driver accused of photographing unconscious women

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa-area investigators said they found pictures of unconscious girls after looking at Tommy Wayne Beard’s phone.
Students on the University of Alabama campus were shocked to hear the accusations that beard could have been taking advantage of passengers.
“It’s just terrifying because you want to do Uber to be safe and don’t drink and drive. It’s just really disheartening to hear stuff like that,” Claire Huff said.
A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy found Beard parked near Highway 43 and Wallace Drive in Northport. The person in his car at that time, a 22-year-old University of Alabama student, remembered leaving a bar in downtown Tuscaloosa, but not getting into his car.
Investigators said Beard admitted buying an Uber sign and giving people rides and taking pictures of unconscious females in his car.
“To think you could possibly get into the car with someone like that. It totally makes you rethink what you’re going to do,” Emily Perrito explained.
Beard has not been charged with a crime. Authorities are still investigating and are asking anyone who may have been with him to call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.