Family survives tornado that destroyed Lee County farm

Lee Co., AL (WSFA) - One family is grateful after members of their family survived the tornado that destroyed their farm in Lee County.
It was all hands on deck Monday as volunteers worked to clean up the mess mother nature left behind on Crawford Tatum's 200 acre farm right off Lee County Road 11.
"This is the worst disaster we have had happened," said Crawford Tatum.
Crawford Tatum has farmed on the land for 40 years.
"The building that was here fell in on the two big tractors here," said Tatum.
Tatum says it wasn’t just equipment he lost, 100 acres of pine trees, worth 50,000 dollars, was destroyed.
“A week from now someone else would’ve owned them. Nobody wants to buy them. This loss you just don’t recover from that,” said Tatum.
According to Tatum the eye of the tornado went out into his field just about a hundred yards. If it had come closer than that he believes things could have turned out differently.
"My grandkids and son might not be here," said Tatum.
It was in the closet of one of the barns where Tatum’s son and grandchildren took shelter. Tatum was in his vehicle up the road on the phone with them.
"My son told me don't come back this way," said Tatum.
Tatum's daughter-in-law calls it a miracle.
"By God's grace they survived," said Payton Tatum.
While this family is still picking up the pieces of the aftermath they realize this.
"What we lost is just stuff, it can all be replaced, and it doesn't really matter in the end," said Payton.
The Tatum’s do not live on the family farm. There homes were untouched. This family has been amazed by the outpouring of support and help that has come from all over the country.
