Lee County officials give update on recovery efforts

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Search and rescue and cleanup efforts are continuing in Lee County after a devastating tornado hit the area on Sunday, killing 23 people.
Lee County officials will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to release the latest information. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on air, online and on our WSFA 12 News app.
Tuesday, members of the media were escorted to the hardest hit area - the Beauregard community.
Reporter Bethany Davis toured some of the damage and says it’s tough to imagine what happened in this area on Sunday. During Today in Alabama, she showed a home with only a foundation and kitchen counters left.
“Pieces of the house, like the kitchen sink, doors, racks from the dishwasher, a bible, landed about 100 yards away,” Bethany said.
Lee County deputies say the homeowner is currently recovering in a Birmingham Intensive Care Unit.
Donations have been pouring in for storm victims. Officials say they are currently overwhelmed with the response and are asking that donations be held onto until they can find a place to sort them.
