Montgomery nursing home to pay nearly $100K in back wages

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery nursing home facility must pay nearly $100,000 in back wages to some employees after an investigation found overtime violations, according to the U.S Department of Labor.
The Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division says John Knox Manor, Inc. violated the overtime and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act in how it calculated the overtime rates for 92 employees at John Knox Manor II, located on Narrow Lane Road.
Now, the organization will have to pay those employees a total of $96,233 in back pay.
Investigators found that the facility “failed to include employees’ shift differentials when computing their overtime pay. Instead, the employer based employees’ overtime rates only on their base hourly pay. Excluding the shift differentials from the calculation resulted in the employer paying overtime at rates lower than those required by law.”
