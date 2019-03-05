South AL man killed after separate crashes, several others injured

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Dale County man was killed Monday night in one of two crashes on U.S. Highway 231, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.
ALEA Capt. Tracy D. Nelson said both crashes happened around 7:30 p.m. about 14 miles north of Ozark.
It first started, Nelson said, when a 1970 Chevrolet truck became disabled on the roadway. The stalled vehicle was struck by a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Nelson said the drivers of these two vehicles were uninjured.
Shortly after the initial crash, Nelson said the second crash happened. This one was vehicle versus pedestrian.
Johnny Frank Downing, 51, of Brundidge, was critically injured and died after being struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry. The Camry left the roadway and caught fire. There were a total of four people in the Camry, Nelson said all were taken to the Dale County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
Nelson said Downing was a passenger in the Chevrolet truck and had become a pedestrian after the first crash.
Troopers are still investigating.
