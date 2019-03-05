Teachers and classmates remember fallen classmate with a library memorial

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tears and pride welled up in the faces of people who knew and loved Hudson Fife after seeing the tribute to him in the Englewood Elementary School library.
″It’s been amazing and it’s been comforting, overwhelming," his mother Kristy Fife explained.
On Tuesday, the school opened Hudson’s Hut. It’s a corner in the school library filled with books on Hudson’s Fife’s favorite subject, sports.
“We have a basketball goal, I don’t know if you can see it. But we plan on using that as a reading reward so hopefully it can reach some folks that don’t necessarily love reading like Hudson did, but can bring them something they can enjoy,” according to Jaime Thompson, the school librarian.
Fife’s love of reading sports grew after being tutored by Thompson several years ago. Now his mother couldn’t be happier that Hudson may play a role in more of his friends becoming better readers.
“I didn’t realize what God was doing back then to bring us to this moment. That she has a hut in his honor, in her library.” said Fife.
Hudson Fife died during an accidental shooting while on a hunting trip near Selma.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.