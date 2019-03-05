Tornado caused significant damage in Macon County

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado hit Macon County on Tuesday.
The tornado caused significant damage to the county. There were uprooted trees, downed power lines and homes destroyed.
“We had maybe three bridges that were impacted and some were flooded. We had large trees that blew over last night and we had about what I would imagine roads that were closed because of trees that had fallen and impacted the roadways," Frank Lee, Macon County’s EMA director, said.
According to Lee, five homes in the county were destroyed.
“We lost about five structures. We had a lot of property damage and a lot of damage to our timberlands," Lee said.
Lee said that none of the homes were occupied at the time of the tornado.
With no injuries and no lives lost, Lee said he considers Macon County to be lucky.
“We came out pretty good and we were very blessed to have the circumstances turn out the way they did," Lee said. "Had the storm been in the area where there was life, we would have had a devastating situation.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.