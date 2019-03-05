Tornado victims say they felt their house lift up moments after taking cover

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Tornadoes in the Chattahoochee Valley claimed the lives of 23 people, but those who survived are now trying to pick up the pieces.
Many areas and roads are blocked off while clean up efforts are in the works.
Today, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office gave the media an exclusive look at some of the devastation.
A catastrophic scene is all that is left from the deadly EF4 tornado that ripped through the east Alabama community of Beauregard and west Georgia leaving nothing but devastation for families.
Storm victims say they were home trying to enjoy a Sunday dinner before their lives changed forever.
“My watch went off, I told my husband. He jumped up and he looked out the door," said storm victim Angelita Hitchcock. "The door slammed shut and I threw the kids in the hallway and then we felt our house lift up and then it was just over really quickly.”
“We were the first ones to find a lot of our neighbors that passed away, so it’s tough," says Hitchcock. "This is the hardest part because our things can be replaced, but we are alive and we’re thankful to God for that.”
Those in the community are stepping in to help from all over the area.
The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) at Auburn University is setting up all week offering care for people efforting the clean up.
“We understand that people are going through the debris and trying to clear roads and clear areas so scrapes, wounds anything like that comes up,” says Jeremy Jason White with VCOM.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says, as of now, they have not found any more bodies, but there are seven or eight people still missing.
Sheriff Jones says they have a long path towards recovery ahead of them, but they will keep searching, making sure they do not miss anyone.
