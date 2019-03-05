Tuskegee team puts beliefs to action for tornado survivors

BEAUREGARD, AL (WSFA) - It lasted around 30 seconds for Mae Nell Hunter and then it was over. But it turned out the beginning of something wonderful.
“I was a little shaky," Hunter said. She remembers it all too well. The drama. The whistle. The wind Sunday when the EF-4 tornado came through Lee County.
“Because I heard it hit the corner of my house and I turned back around and said oh no, not getting in a closet," she said.
Hunter’s home of 30 years, located on Lee County Road 169 in the Salem community, groaned under the weight of the tornado. Her trees bore the brunt of it, snapped in two, along with a broken light pole. And there was roof damage to the home.
“I didn’t feel like I was going to die. I really didn’t. I just felt like God was going to take care of me," she said.
In her eyes, He did. That’s why she calls the volunteer disaster relief team that’s helping her “angels.”
”As I read God’s word, He has angels hovering over us," Hunter explained
Louie Evans, a member of the Tuskegee-Lee Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team, said this is what they do, and they do it for free. This is his fifth deployment as part of the team.
“Somebody had lost somebody in a disaster like this,” Evans stated. “It just hits you in the heart.”
He and his team of nine spent the better part of Tuesday morning sawing 2,000 trees.
“One little branch will hit you in the head, and you could be done for the day or for the life," he said.
The next team of volunteers will come along to haul the piles away.
Afterwards, a word of thanks, a word of gratitude in ways you can’t imagine. The disaster relief team saved Mae Nell Hunter as much as $15,000 if she’d tried to hire someone to do it.
“And when I saw what God did, I just smiled,” said Hunter.
For Louie Evans, it’s on to the next job, one of many down the road.
Lee County homeowners who need help with debris removal can call the Tuskegee-Lee Baptist Disaster Team’s area command at 334-744-0899.
