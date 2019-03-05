Winter returns

Freeze Warnings are in effect across the area this morning as temperatures drop into the lower 30s and even upper 20s.
Skies will continue to clear out today, allowing sunshine to dominate our Tuesday forecast. Despite the sunshine, temperatures won’t warm up much. We expect highs to range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. A bitterly cold night tonight sees temps drop into the middle and upper 20s and should be our coldest night out of this stretch.
Warmer air starts to kick in from there with highs into the 60s by Friday. We have our eyes on another powerful storm system into the weekend. There are some signs that another round of stronger storms could be possible with this one. Stay tuned.
