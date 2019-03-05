WSFA 12 News to carry Governor Ivey’s State of the State 6:30 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey will deliver her state of the state address in front of lawmakers Tuesday evening.
During the address, Ivey is expected to speak about the weekend’s devastating tornadoes, the gas tax proposal, teacher pay raises and the prison overhaul plan.
The Democratic response will immediately follow Ivey’s address.
WSFA 12 News will carry the State of the State address and the democratic response starting at 6:30 p.m. on air, online and on the WSFA 12 News app.
