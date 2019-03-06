Asbestos found in some Claire’s makeup, FDA says

Consumers who have these batches/lots of Claire’s Eye Shadow, Compact Powder, and Contour in their home should stop using them. Claire’s has informed the FDA that it does not believe that affected products are still available for sale. The FDA is not aware of any adverse reactions associated with exposure to these Claire’s products. Health care professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse events potentially related to Claire’s Eye Shadow, Compact Powder, and Contour Palette to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by: