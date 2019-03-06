2 corporations pledge to pay funeral costs for 23 Lee County tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Two corporations have pledged to pay for the funerals of all 23 tornado victims in Lee County, Alabama.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris shared the news of the generous donors Tuesday during an interview.
"I got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there's a very large corporation that will probably pay most, if not all, of the cost of every victim's funeral,” said Harris. “I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies."
Harris said it’s devastating for the victims’ family members and he will help them through the process.
The two corporations have not been named as of yet.
