Database aims to help find negligent Montgomery property owners

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council has voted down a proposed ordinance to fine negligent property owners and instead is introducing a distress management database.
The Montgomery Public Works Department say the database, hosted by software company Tolemi, will focus on reducing blight by finding landlords who aren’t maintaining their properties.
Tolemi says its goal is to make smarter, more effective governments that protect and strengthen communities and people they serve.
We have reached out to the city about the database and are awaiting information.
Tuesday, city council members voted against an ordinance proposed by District 3 Rep. Tracy Larkin. The proposal would have created fines for those property owners who do not maintain vacant properties in the city.
"I believe it was a dereliction of duty for the council to vote against this. I believe that the majority of citizens that I have spoken with and neighborhood associations and leadership and ordinary citizens who live in the neighborhoods, they're overwhelmingly in favor of this ordinance. So, I can't understand why we would vote against it."
The district Larkin represents has more vacant buildings than any other district in the city.
City leaders estimated there are more than 2,000 vacant buildings across the city who have no active power or sanitation accounts.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.