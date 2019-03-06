First Alert: Bitterly cold morning, remain cool this afternoon

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Bundle up! Temperatures this morning are down below freezing with most spots waking up to temps in the mid and upper 20s...
We had all the ingredients to see effective cooling (AKA radiational cooling) during the overnight: clear sky, light wind and a very dry atmosphere.
Due to the frigid overnight temperatures (and a passing high pressure system that will keep us quiet and calm both during the day and at night) the current Freeze Warning will remain in effect for all 67 counties in Alabama until the Thursday morning.
We’ll likely stay chilly all day long, but the presence of sunshine later today will help temperatures double by the afternoon... highs are into the upper 40s and low/mid 50s area wide.
Things remain a bit breezy, too - layers will be your best friend all Wednesday long, because it could feel colder than the number on the thermometer.
Quiet and dry conditions will be in the forecast for at least the next few days. Each and every afternoon will show signs of getting a bit warmer, too! Highs on Thursday are likely more seasonable in the 60s, and we’re at or above 70° Friday into the weekend; unfortunately, that comes along with more moisture, so clouds return by the end of the workweek and shower/storms are possible this weekend.
Timing is key when it comes to tracking our upcoming chance for rain... the bulk of the wet weather likely happens during the second half of the day on Saturday, into the overnight and will linger into the mid-morning hours of our Sunday. Some model have adjusted to suggest an earlier arrive time, so it bares watching over the next few days.
As of right now, there could be a developing severe weather threat that we may need to watch. Instability looks to be a limiting factor that prevents a more significant threat, but that’s something we will need to monitor.
It’s still too soon to given exact details on timing, threats, etc. - so for now we will give you a First Alert heads up to remain weather aware this weekend.
