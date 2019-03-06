Former UN Ambassador Haley to headline Faulkner dinner

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Faulkner University has named Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, as the keynote speaker at its 2019 Benefit Dinner.
Haley was the international face and voice of the Trump administration’s priorities at the UN until stepping down from the role in late 2018. Prior to that, she served as the governor of South Carolina.
Faulkner University’s Annual Benefit Dinner is an annual event that draws sellout crowds of around 2,000 to see and hear big name speakers.
The last five speakers include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (2018), Donald Trump, Jr. (2017), former New York City Mayor Rudi Giuliani (2016), former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw (2015) and neurosurgeon and future HUD Secretary Ben Carson (2014).
Prices to attend the event start with general admission prices of $150 and climb to $40,000 for underwriters, a sponsorship level that includes 20 tickets and photo opportunities with the speaker.
Proceeds from the dinner go to support Faulkner and student scholarships.
The event takes place Oct. 3.
