Gov. Ivey calls tornado devastation ‘absolutely horrendous’ after touring impacted areas

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the FEMA-State Agreement, which will grant immediate assistance for Lee County, after touring the devastation left behind by Sunday’s tornadoes in east Alabama.
Ivey called the damage she saw “absolutely horrendous” and said it’s a wonder more people weren’t killed.
“There’s nothing left standing,” she said. “Everything’s in shreds. And that means the hopes and aspirations of people are at this point in shreds.”
Ivey said seeing the outpouring of support for the affected communities, as well as the work of emergency responders, is so meaningful. She also said there is certainty in the resiliency of the people of Alabama.
“We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again, and we’ll do it here in Lee County as well,” she said.
Ivey also ordered all flags in Alabama to be flown at half-staff until Sunday at sunset to honor the 23 lives lost in the tornadoes.
Attorney General Steve Marshall also toured the damage, which he said left him speechless. He said the destruction and loss of life left him heartbroken and helpless.
He echoed Ivey’s statement about Alabama’s resiliency.
“We live in a state of resilient people,” he said. "We live in a state of charitable people. And we live in a state in which people rally around those who need help."
Marshall said the AG’s office will make sure those who are helping victims monetarily are doing so wisely, and they will ensure what they give goes directly to those affected.
Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said going forward he is hoping everyone in the community and beyond are compassionate to the victims, and he urged everyone to help direct the victims to the assistance they need.
“We need our folks to register with FEMA,” he said. “Whether they go to www.disasterassistance.gov or dial 1-800-621FEMA, or if you’re hearing or sight impaired, you can dial 1-804-627585 for TTY assistance.”
Lee County EMA Director Kathy Carson echoed that need to connect victims with assistance and resources.
“We can’t replace their lost loved ones, but we can help them at least get their homes and lives back together in as many ways as we can,” she said.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said all efforts are directed to provide safety and comfort to the people of Lee County.
“There has been a river of support,” he said. “And for once I’m happy to see a river of that nature that overflows its banks.”
