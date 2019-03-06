Lee County EMA to test outdoor warnings sirens, direct notification system

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County Emergency Management Agency says outdoor warning sirens and the direct notification system will be tested Wednesday.
According to Lee County EMA, both the outdoor warning sirens and the direct alerts tests will be conducted at noon.
“We must admit we struggled with this decision, considering what happened here on Sunday. We came to the conclusion that if the notification system, both sirens and direct alerts to your phones, saved even 1 life on Sunday then we should go forward with the testing.” EMA Director Kathrine Carson said.
The EMA asks that you take you take a moment to reflect on what happened Sunday and to remember the 23 lives of the community that were lost.
