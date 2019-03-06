Longtime East Alabama Medical Center nurse among 23 victims of tornado

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - We are learning more about the victims of the Sunday afternoon tornado that devastated an east Alabama community and left 23 people dead.
One of the lives lost was Maggie Robinson, a registered nurse at East Alabama Medical Center.
Robinson, 57, had worked at the hospital since she was 17 years old and was about to celebrate her 40th work anniversary. She lived in Beauregard – the community that took the hardest hit from the EF-4 tornado. The hospital said Robinson’s home was one of the many destroyed in the tornado’s path.
Robinson started her career at EAMC as a nursing assistant in progressive care. She earned her RN degree in 1991, and her career included time in the post-anesthesia care unit and nursing administration. She most recently worked in endoscopy.
“Everybody loved Maggie because she made it easy to love her, and like her. The Bible says the righteous will be remembered forever; I would like to say I believe that to be true about our Maggie. She had a heart of compassion and was so loving to us and to her patients," said Chona Lane, one of Robinson’s coworkers in PACU for several years.
Another of her coworkers and friend of 20 years, Willie Lewis, said Robinson was “everyone’s friend. and she was easily my best friend.”
Lewis was a former employee of EAMC for 15 years and said he spoke with Robinson about an hour before the tornadoes hit.
