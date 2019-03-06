Man charged in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in an armed robbery Friday.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Evan Serritelli, 21, was taken into custody by MPD patrol on Saturday and charged with robbery first degree. An investigation identified him as the suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard.
The robbery occurred around 6:30 p.m. and investigators say Serritelli took the victim’s phone and wallet. The victim was not injured.
Serritelli’s bond is set at $60,000.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.