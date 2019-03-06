Man’s body found in burned vehicle

COFFEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a man was found dead in a vehicle Monday.
According to Criminal Clerk Leann MacDonald, deputies responded to a call on Coffee County Road 663 where they found a burned vehicle. Inside were the remains of an unidentified man.
MacDonald said the sheriff’s office, Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are still working on the investigation.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-894-5535 or visit their website.
