$5.5 million investment brings automotive facility to Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced that an automotive supplier plans to invest $5.5 million to open a manufacturing facility in Opelika, creating hundreds of jobs.
James Underwood from Made In Alabama, a part of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Fuller made the announcement during a city council meeting Tuesday night.
“I’m excited to welcome Yongsan to the Opelika community,” Fuller said. “We want businesses to grow and be successful here, and we are glad to support them. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Yongsan’s leaders and its employees.”
According to Underwood, Yongsan Automotive USA is opening its first U.S. facility in Alabama that will employ 150 people after three years.
The facility is expected to be located at an existing building on Jeter Avenue in the Fox Run Business Park. According to Underwood, the company’s investment will contribute to manufacturing equipment and building improvements.
Underwood said Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield feels the company’s arrival to Opelika will compromise as many as 200 companies that employ 25,000 workers.
“Alabama is ideally situated at the center of the growing Southeastern automotive cluster,” Canfield said. “As Alabama’s auto industry continues to build toward critical mass, Yongsan and other suppliers coming to the state will find skilled workers and the support they need to be successful.”
Opelika’s sister city, Auburn, also had a recent addition to their technology park when ARKAL Automotive USA announced their expansion in February.
