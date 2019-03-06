Montgomery TV station owner announces mayoral run

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Businessman David Woods is the latest person to announce he’ll mount a mayoral run, and he’s touting his business success in hopes it will help him become Montgomery’s next leader.
“Our great city needs a selfless leader to create a unified Montgomery, fix the education system, increase public safety, and bring new jobs,” Woods explained. “Our current mayor is proof that electing a strong business leader means a positive, vibrant Montgomery."
Woods has owned Montgomery’s Fox affiliate, WCOV-TV, since the mid 1980s.
Woods says he’ll build off current Mayor Todd Strange’s successes in supporting law enforcement, education, and economic development.
An alumnus of Leadership Montgomery Class 16, Davide and his wife, Donna, are members of St. James United Methodist Church. They have three children and three grandchildren.
Woods joins a growing list of names who say they’ll seek the outgoing mayor’s job.
The election is set for Aug. 27.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.