Neighbors rescue couple trapped under debris from tornado

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Out of the devastation of Sunday’s violent weather is another story of survival. This one is all thanks to the quick action of neighbors who banded together to save a couple that was trapped under debris.
Josh Waites and his family were in their van, driving down Lee County Road 166, when the tornado hit Sunday.
“I saw the power lines coming down, trees falling, and my wife saw part of a roof fly over our van,” said Josh Waites.
The Waites family was on the way to a nearby storm shelter, but never made it.
“We were a couple hundred feet from the tornado when it crossed the road and came through here,” said Waites.
Looking back on everything now, Waites says they believe they were at the right place at the right time.
“We drove by and noticed the house and mobile home were gone,” said Waites.
Wasting no time he rushed to check on his neighbors.
“By the grace of God they were still alive when we heard them yell,” he said.
Waites and three other neighbors dug through the debris to get the couple that was trapped inside their bathroom tub out.
“There actually was another tornado as we were digging them out,” said Waites.
Billy Moore was one of the four men that helped. He says he only had one thing on his mind through it all.
“We needed to get them out and get them to safety,” said Moore.
The men were able to rescue the couple and get them to first responders. While some say these men’s actions were heroic, they don’t see it that way.
“I am not a hero. I am just glad I was able to help. That is what a community is supposed to do stick together and be strong,” said Moore.
“This is a gracious community. I am proud to live here and I hope everyone in this community feels that way," said Waites.
Waites and Moore say they have not spoken to the couple since they rescued them, but have heard they have minor injuries and were released from the hospital.
