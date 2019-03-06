Vehicle thefts, crash leads to juvenile arrests

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - Two stolen vehicles, at least three juveniles, and a multi-car crash: That’s what law enforcement in Montgomery and Millbrook are investigating, and more arrests are expected.
The two city’s investigations crossed paths Monday afternoon after a series of events brought together a Feb. 26 stolen vehicle investigation out of the Capital City and a Monday afternoon vehicle theft case in Millbrook.
Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says his officers were investigating the theft of a stolen 2017 Hyundai Veloster shortly before 6 p.m. when they came upon a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 143 South and Cobbs Ford Road.
Officers quickly determined one of the vehicles, a 2017 Honda CR-V, was stolen out of Montgomery and arrested a 14-year-old Montgomery minor. The suspect, charged with receiving stolen property, was later connected to the Hyundai theft and charged with theft of property in that case.
Johnson said detectives determined “a total of five young men” had earlier been seen sitting in the stolen Honda on Henderson Place when they noticed the driver of the Hyundai leave their vehicle with the engine still running. Several of the suspects then jumped into the Hyundai and both stolen vehicles fled on Main Street.
“A relative attempted to follow the stolen vehicles and alert law enforcement,” Johnson said. “They discontinued when one of the offenders pointed what they believed to be a firearm out the window.”
The crash was the result of the two vehicles fleeing. The Hyundai made it through a traffic light and continued on, but the Honda failed to clear the intersection and caused a four-vehicle crash. One person had to be taken to a Montgomery hospital for apparent minor injuries.
Officers attempted to catch the stolen Hyundai but lost sight of it. The escape was short-lived, however. Montgomery police recovered the vehicle Tuesday and arrested two suspects, minors aged 13 and 14. The driver, 14, was charged with receiving stolen property. Millbrook police took custody of the 13-year-old and charged them with theft of property and receiving stolen property.
The suspects’ names have not been released and the case remains under investigation.
“These individuals and their associates are known to have committed numerous thefts and breaking and entering of vehicles throughout the River Region and beyond,” Johnson said. “While some of these offenders are adults, the overwhelming majority of these offenders are juveniles.”
Johnson said the identities of those not in custody are known. “Charges are pending and additional arrests will be made,” he said.
