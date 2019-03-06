Very cold morning, slightly warmer by the afternoon...

Bundle up! Temperatures this morning are down below freezing with most spots waking up to temps in the mid and upper 20s... due to the frigid overnight temperatures (and a passing high pressure system that will keep us quiet and calm both during the day and at night) the current Freeze Warning will remain in effect for all 67 counties in Alabama until the Thursday morning.
We’ll likely stay chilly all day long, but the presence of sunshine later today will help temperatures double by the afternoon... highs are into the upper 40s and low/mid 50s area wide. Things remain a bit breezy, too - layers will be your best friend all Wednesday long, because it could feel colder than the number on the thermometer.
Quiet and dry conditions will be in the forecast for at least the next few days. Each and every afternoon will show signs of getting a bit warmer, too! Highs on Thursday are likely more seasonable in the 60s, and we’re at or above 70° Friday into the weekend; unfortunately, that comes along with more moisture, so clouds return by the end of the workweek and shower/storms are possible this weekend.
