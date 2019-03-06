2 wanted after Montgomery business burglary

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding two suspects wanted for a business burglary.
The suspects forcefully entered the business, located on the 5700 block of Calmar Drive, around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 27. They reportedly caused damage to the business during the burglary.
If you have any information regarding this case, visit the CrimeStoppers website or call their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.