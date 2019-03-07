Alabama-built Hyundai Sonata set for full redesign

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Hyundai will soon roll out a new, much more sporty Sonata sedan that takes on the look of a four-door coupe. It’s styling is a major departure from the current model, which last saw a redesign in 2014.
The 2020 model will be lower, wider, and longer than its predecessor thanks to Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design concept. The company defines that concept this way:
“Sensuous Sportiness is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology. Sonata has a distinct tension on the side using a harmonious blend of layered crisp body lines and pure volumes. Concave and convex forms are also carefully orchestrated to provide a sexy, coupe-like character.”
“Sonata celebrates innovative coupe-like silhouette,” said Sang Yup Lee, senior vice president and head of the Hyundai Design Center. “A short overhang, sloping roofline and low deck lid create a balanced feel, and Hyundai’s signature chrome accent now goes all the way into the hood, making it look even longer. It also has LED lighting built in. These cues bring the Sensuous Sportiness design to life.”
Car and Driver called the car’s shape “sleek and daring” and added that it was “marking a bold departure from its more conservatively styled predecessor.”
It’s also getting high marks for its interior design improvements with Car and Driver saying it’s a “big step up.”
Details on the vehicle’s mechanics haven’t been revealed, however. The eighth generation Sonata is set to debut at the New York auto show in April.
The Sonata has been build at the company’s Montgomery, Alabama plant since 2006. Production dates and pricing were not immediately known.
