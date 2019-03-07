ASU to play Troy in 2nd annual Sting Fest

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - College baseball fans will fill the seats of Riverwalk Stadium April 30 for the 2nd Annual MAX Sting Fest. This year, Alabama State will take on the Troy Trojans.
At the moment, both teams hold similar records. The Hornets are 7-6 on young season while the Trojans are 6-6. By the time these two teams meet at April’s end, both will be deep into conference play.
“We are always looking for great events to host at our ballpark, and partnering with these universities in our backyard gives us that opportunity,” said Brendon Porter, Biscuits COO. “We are excited to see more top level college baseball at Riverwalk Stadium in 2019 and beyond.”
Troy was an NCAA Regional team last year and will carry that reputation in with them under the direction of head coach Mark Smartt. Alabama State is looking to make noise in the SWAC under head coach Jose’ Vazquez.
The Montgomery Biscuits also announced they plan to host Troy and Southern Miss in 2020 ahead of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
First pitch in the second MAX Sting Fest is set for 6 p.m.
