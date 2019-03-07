Author remembered after her death in east Alabama tornado

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The loss of Charlotte Miller is being felt in this bookstore in Montgomery. The author was one of the 23 Lee County tornado victims.
"I still can’t believe a woman with such a big presence and big books couldn’t be with us anymore,” Suzanne La Rosa.
Suzanne La Rosa, NewSouth Books co-founder and publisher, worked closely with Miller in the early 2000′s publishing three of her novels. She says the trilogy quickly became a success.
"She became a regional best seller. She traveled to festivals in Virginia and to Tennessee. I think all of it amazed her,” said La Rosa.
Charlotte Miller was born in Roanoke, Alabama and never lived outside the south. Her writings reflected that.
"She paid homage, if you will, to people who were mill workers and farmers. She did an important job in chronicling these people into the post-depression era,” said La Rosa.
Making her a unique talent according to Alabama Writers’ Forum Executive Director Jeanie Thompson.
"She was helping to preserve those people and that place. Not all fiction writers chose to be historical fiction writers which she was,” Jeanie Thompson.
Thompson didn’t know Miller personally, but says Miller’s death has impacted members of the literary community around the state.
"Her contribution was major. She left us a wonderful gift of those books,” said Thompson.
And now the focus is making sure the legacy written on these pages inspire generations to come.
"It is my hope that in this moment in her passing people will rediscover this book and hold it close,” said La Rosa.
