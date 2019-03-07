CHECKLIST: Lee County tornado volunteering, donations and FAQs

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Here’s a list of topics related to the Lee County tornado situation that you may need. Check back often as we continue to update this list.
Those affected by the tornadoes in Lee County must register with FEMA in order to receive its services. You can call 1-800-621-FEMA or visit one of the following mobile registration centers. FEMA workers are walking around the community trying to touch base with everyone, but want to make sure ALL victims are connected to ALL of the resources available. You can also go to the website www.disasterassistance.gov.
These locations are open March 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and in the days beyond from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Smith Station Fire and Rescue - 50 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station
- Cannon Construction - 12422 AL Hwy. 430, Smiths Station
- Lakeside Church of God - 3295 Lee Road 54, Opelika
- Sanford Middle School - 1500 Lee Road 11, Opelika
A volunteer reception center is in place at Smiths Station Baptist Church, located at 2460 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. ALL VOLUNTEERS MUST report to this area. Once registered, you will be given arm bands that will grant you access to the area where you’ll be dispatched to help.
The Lee County Emergency Management Agency Donation Warehouse will take any donations EXCEPT for used clothing. (ABSOLUTELY NO USED CLOTHES)
The warehouse is located at 15691 U.S. Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for drop offs.
Those wishing to donate should consider making a monetary contribution which can be quickly used to provide shelter, food, and emotional support to victims.
- American Red Cross of East Alabama - 334-749-9981
- Dial 211 to contact United Way for help finding other local resources
Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief has free laundry services at the following locations that will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.
- Providence Baptist Church - 2807 Lee Rd 166
- In Smith Station behind the government building - 1100 Lee Rd 298
If you’ve found a personal item, such as photographs or documents, you can take them to Smiths Station City Hall where they will be held for rightful owners to collect.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, two corporations stepped forward to provide funds to cover funeral expenses for the 23 people who died in the Lee County tornado. One company remains anonymous. The other is the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which provided $184,000.
The donations are being used for funeral and burial costs and are being handled and disbursed by the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation.
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says workers who became unemployed as a direct result of recent severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Lee County may qualify for unemployment assistance under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program, which was triggered when President Trump designated the area as a disaster area on March 5, 2019.
- Claims can be filed through ADOL’s website at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382.
- The deadline to file a DUA claim for Lee County is April 5, 2019.
The IRS is extending its April 15 and other upcoming deadlines for Alabama storm victims, and will provide other tax relief. Victims of Sunday’s tornadoes and severe storms in Alabama have until July 31, 2019, to file certain individual and business tax returns and make certain tax payments.
The IRS is offering this relief to any Major Disaster Declaration area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as qualifying for individual assistance. Currently, this only includes Lee County, Alabama, but taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area, including those in other states, will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief. The current list of eligible localities is always available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.
The IRS will work with any taxpayer who lives outside the disaster area but whose records necessary to meet a deadline occurring during the postponement period are located in the affected area. Taxpayers qualifying for relief who live outside the disaster area need to contact the IRS at 1-866-562-5227. This also includes workers assisting the relief activities who are affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization.
Individuals and businesses in a federally declared disaster area who suffered uninsured or unreimbursed disaster-related losses can choose to claim them on either the return for the year the loss occurred (in this instance, the 2019 return normally filed next year), or the return for the prior year (2018). This means that eligible taxpayers who haven’t yet filed their 2018 return can claim a loss, and those who have already filed can choose to do so by filing an amended return. Be sure to include the disaster declaration number, FEMA 4419, on any return. See Publication 547 and Publication 5307 for details.
