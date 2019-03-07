East Alabama authorities looking for missing elderly woman

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -Multiple law enforcement agencies in East Alabama are looking for an elderly woman from Florida, who has been classified as missing and endangered.
Virginia Collier, who turns 84 Friday, drove from Florida to visit family in Etowah County. She had been staying with a brother in Southside, and was last known to be traveling to Glencoe to visit her brother. She has another brother in Gadsden. Her last known whereabouts were Tuesday evening at 5:30 at her relative's home in Southside.
Her daughter, Melissa Blucher, drove from Dallas, Texas to help search for her mother. Blucher says two family members each thought she was visiting the other Wednesday night.
"Everybody that is our family here is very old, so they don't know, they don't remember and can't remember what they were talking about at the time," says Blucher.
Collier is driving a dark blue 2019 Kia Optima, Florida license plate I175 MQ. She has green eyes, 5′4″, and wears glasses. She did not have a working cell phone, and had ordered one that was to be delivered to her brother’s home, but she never picked it up. Glencoe Police Chief Alan Kelly says he’s been told her Kia has no tracking software.
Her family says Collier takes heart medicine but has been without it. They are also concerned the temperatures have been below freezing each of the last two nights. They believe she simply got lost.
"She's super sweet, and she'd probably help anybody, and that's why I'm worried, because she could've helped anybody, and they could've took advantage of her," Blucher added.
Her family is grateful to see the photos and information shared on Facebook, and that so many people are helping to search for her.
“They say it takes a village, and right now we need the whole village,” says Collier’s granddaughter, Christina Mineo.
