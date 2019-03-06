Rodeo bull escapes again shortly after being found the first time

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The search for an escaped rodeo bull was reignited shortly after it ended the first time.
The bull, named Half Moon, originally escaped from his holding area during a rodeo at the Alabama A&M Agribition University Center on Feb. 22, according to authorities.
Half Moon was found Thursday in a pasture about three miles north of there. His owner was called in to get him.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that Half Moon got mixed in with a farmer’s cows on Robert Strong Road. He slipped out of that farmer’s sight prior to the owner arriving.
Lt. Donny Shaw said Half Moon left tracks leading away. The owner is tracking him, but the sheriff’s office is no longer involved in the search.
