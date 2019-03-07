Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sues the Trump Organization, saying he’s owed $1.9 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sues the Trump Organization, saying he is owed $1.9 million.
Cohen has become a key figure in congressional investigations since turning on his former boss and cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller. During last week's public testimony, he called Trump a con man, a cheat and a racist.
Trump, in turn, has said Cohen “did bad things unrelated to Trump” and “is lying in order to reduce his prison time.”
