Guest Editorial: Art splash fundraiser

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is a private, non-profit Christian school for kindergarten through 5th grade.
Our mission is to glorify God by providing an academically challenging education in a Christian environment to families with limited school choice. 85 percent of our students are at or below poverty level and 100 percent of our students receive scholarships.
Our parents pay a small portion of the tuition based on their income, however 83% of the budget is funded from grants, individual donors and fundraisers.
We are so excited about our 7th annual Art Splash fundraiser, which will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at The Warehouse in downtown Montgomery. This event will feature some of the River Region’s finest artists completing ‘Works in Progress’ at the event.
Art Splash artists will complete their work in just 90 minutes and these pieces will then be auctioned off while the paint is still wet! There will also be a silent auction with additional artwork. The goal of this event is to raise money for at least 20 student scholarships.
Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased at the door, on-line at www.montgomerychrisitanschool.org under the support tab or by calling the school at 334-386-1749.
We hope to see you on March 14!
