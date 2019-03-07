800 insurance claims filed following Beauregard tornado

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - As Lee County residents sift through the wreckage, many are working to process insurance claims to cover their damage.
The Alabama Department of Insurance confirms around eight hundred home and auto claims have been filed in connection to the tornado that struck the Beauregard community. Seventy of those claims are for significant home damage.
If you've experienced damage, the department encourages those policy holders to reach out to their agent immediately.
“If the property needs to be protected to the extent that the homeowner can, if there’s a hole in the window and those things can be temporarily repaired - the homeowner can do that to protect the property,” stated Jerry Workman, Deputy Commissioner of the Alabama Insurance Department. “Don’t put themselves in danger. There are companies that can come out and do that, keep the receipt.”
For larger cleanup jobs, he says it's best to allow the insurance company to assess the damage first.
Workman says the department is in communication with the state's top ten carriers, most of whom have allocated additional resources and adjusters to expedite the claims process for those who suffered damage.
“The insurance industry is sensitive in this respect,” said Workman. “They will go the extra length to provide extra resources to make sure that the policy holder gets the service and beyond they need in an tragic event like this.”
If you are unable to stay in communication with your agent or you're having issues, Workman encourages you to contact the department's Consumer Services Division to bridge that gap.
In these situations, policy holders with significant damage can expect to have an estimate in hand in one to two weeks and look to hire a contractor in a couple of days thereafter. Estimates for smaller losses should be complete in a week.
“That could vary on the number of individual claims that company may have,” Workman stated.
It's ultimately the policy holder's decision on what contractor or body shop to hire.
Workman also encourages homeowners to use this time prior to tornado season to be proactive and review their policies and coverage amounts. Homeowners who have added rooms or upgrades should also contact their agent to determine if their coverage should be upgraded.
“You need an agent who is going to explain the terms of the policy, limits available, explain what’s the deductible, and give you an estimate,” said Workman. “They should say how much coverage you have, coverage for additional living expenses, and if that covers a hotel if your home is unlivable.”
Homeowners should document the contents of their homes with pictures and videos, and have this checklist on hand before and after a disaster.
The Alabama Department of Insurance also offers a free app called “MyHome”, which is coded by National Association of Insurance Commissioners. This app allows homeowners to record videos of the contents of their home to upload to the cloud in the event they are involved in a disaster. That app is available in the iTunes app store and on Google Play.
The Alabama Department of Consumer Services Division can be reached at 334-241-4141, 1-800-433-3966, or by email at ConsumerServices@insurance.alabama.gov.
