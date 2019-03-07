At least 30 counted by NWS in Sunday’s ‘tornado outbreak’

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - While every single one of the 23 deaths caused by a tornado Sunday was in Lee County, Alabama, it could have been much worse.
In the days since March 3, the National Weather Service’s assessment teams have confirmed dozens of tornadoes swept across several states. While the number remains unofficial, Birmingham NWS Meteorologist In Charge Chris Darden said they are now calling it "a tornado outbreak.”
The latest tornado was confirmed in Henry County, Darden said, bringing Sunday’s tally for all states up to 30.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said the death toll has not changed. And while four victims remain in intensive care at three hospitals, the coroner said they’re all expected to recover.
More than 90 people were injured as the storms swept across the Southeast. Other counties suffered damage, but it was Lee County and the communities of Beauregard and Smiths Station that suffered the most. An EF-4 ripped across the rural landscape for more than 70 miles destroying homes and lives.
Darden said NWS record books show it was the worst tornado in Lee County since an EF-4 touched down on March 20, 1875. And as Alabama claims 12 of the day’s 30 tornadoes as it’s own, it’s also adding the Lee County twister to state record books: The deadliest March tornado since March 21, 1932.
As of Thursday morning, Lee County EMA Director Kathryn Carson said authorities have ended search and rescue operations and are moving into the recovery phase.
“We’re alive, but I feel dead,” Darden said a woman told him as she was cleaning up from the storm. He cautioned “they have a long, long ways to go, so let’s not forget the folks there.”
Anyone in need of housing assistance in Lee County needs to register with FEMA by calling 1-800-621-FEMA. Survivors are encouraged to document all damage with pictures for FEMA and insurance.
Just as stunning as the tornado, devastation, and death toll is the fact that looting and criminal activity - often seen in the wake of major tragedies - has been virtually absent. But that doesn’t mean Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones is letting down his guard.
Citing “a few reports” of people being in devastated areas who shouldn’t have been there, Jones said “be forewarned.” Anyone who may want to come into the communities and prey on survivors “will go to jail.”
Among those speaking at Thursday’s media update was Sen. Doug Jones, D-AL, who toured the damage earlier in the morning. Jones praised Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration for the state’s response and thanked President Donald Trump “in advance” for his planned trip to the county Friday.
Jones said he and Trump and others will go back to their own homes, but added they will take what they’ve seen back with them and learn from it.
The weekend ahead is expected to bring more possible storms. The NWS is urging people to salvage what they can.
The storms are likely to be north of Lee County, but preparation is urged regardless, and Jones said residents need to take meteorologists’ reports seriously because it could one day affect their community.
