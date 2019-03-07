Marbury names JB Wallace head football coach

MARBURY, AL (WSFA) - The Marbury Bulldogs have hired JB Wallace as their new head football coach.
Wallace comes from Prattville High School where he served as defensive coordinator in 2018.
Wallace was approved as the Bulldogs new head coach on Tuesday night and officially met with his team Wednesday morning at the school.
“I’m very excited. Just to come in here and be a part of this culture we are creating. It was amazing to see the look in their eye and the intensity they showed this morning. I am ready to roll my sleeves up and just get started.” Wallace said.
Wallace takes over a Marbury squad that finished the 2018 season 0-10. The Bulldogs finished 2017 with a 5-6 record, losing to St. Paul’s in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
“What drew me here the most is the potential that I saw," he said. “Just being able to watch some of these guys on film and see them move around, the potential was there. Just meeting with them and speaking with them I think the hunger is there. I just think we need a plan in place and we need to go to work. That’s what we need to do.”
Wallace is a 2000 graduate of Prattville High School. He spent 2004-2011 as an assistant coach with the PHS Lions.
He coached at Florence High School from 2012-2017, serving as the Falcons head coach from 2014-17. Wallace led the Falcons to 21 wins and two playoff appearances in his four seasons as the head signal caller.
