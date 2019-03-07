Mercy Chefs founder inspired by Katrina to help the suffering in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - It’s almost lunch time and Gary LePlanc and his team of chefs are already thinking about the souls who endured so much this week, the poor souls whose lives have been changed, altered in some way by Sunday’s tornado.
“You can’t look at humanity suffer and not do anything about it," said LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs.
The story behind Mercy Chefs originated in New Orleans, LeBlanc was troubled by what he saw during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina 13 years ago. Mercy Chefs is a rolling, 30-foot kitchen.
“It was through my hometown destroyed and decimated," he said.
Since that time, he’s worked more than 100 natural disasters across the country.
“Right now we’re focusing on warm, hardy meals to send out in the field," he said.
Gary LePlanc is seven years into his new calling, stirring up interest from fellow chef Lisa Saylor of Oklahoma six years ago.
“I think it is a treasure to be able to use your gifts in a way that’s your ministry and also your job," said Saylor.
The food is ready but first a prayer. And then the delivery to a chainsaw crew five miles away.
“This looks real good," said a volunteer on the saw team on Lee County Road 38.
Gary LePlanc gave up a cushy six-figure salary in the hotel industry. He has no regrets, no looking back. LeBlanc estimates Mercy Chefs has delivered around 800 meals so far this week in Lee County to storm survivors, victims and first responders.
“I had to go through the industry part first to gain the tools and talent," he said.
This means LeBlanc is more fulfilled than ever before by breaking bread with the hurting in Lee County.
