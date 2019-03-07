Montgomery veterinarian’s wife accused of trying to kill him

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The wife of a former Montgomery veterinarian has been indicted on attempted murder charges after court documents say she allegedly beat him and injected him with animal euthanasia drugs before leaving him alone for five days.
Jane Harrell Green was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury in February in the alleged attempted murder of her husband Dr. Richard Green.
According to court documents, several incidents led up to Jane Green’s indictment.
In October, Jane Green was charged with elder abuse second degree. The arrest affidavit indicates she allegedly intentionally left her elderly husband alone after he had suffered a fall. Richard Green had to be hospitalized for dehydration and back pain.
In November, Richard Green filed a protection order against Jane Green for the alleged elder abuse. A written statement in the order says she gave him sleeping pills and left him on the floor for five days without food or water. It also alleges she injected him with an animal euthanasia drug and covered his head with a plastic bag before beating him.
Jane was served with the protection order two weeks later, preventing her from contacting Richard Green or coming onto his property.
Less than two weeks after the order was served, Jane was charged with violating that protection order. According to the arrest affidavit, Richard Green called police about criminal mischief taking place on his property. When deputies arrived, Jane Green was seen driving on the property.
The affidavit says while Jane was being taken into custody, deputies found a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance in the front seat of her vehicle. They also discovered a crack pipe. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance along with violation of a protection order.
Jane Green is set to go to trial on the charges in March.
