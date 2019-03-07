Navigating the waters of grief following deadly tornado

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The road to rebuilding homes and lives in Lee County is only beginning. The Billy Graham Rapid Response team dispatches chaplains to nearly every major disaster across the country, Lee County included.
Their mission: “We’ve come to be an extension of God’s hands to let them know they aren’t alone,” stated Chaplain Joseph Morrison.
If you’re anxious about talking with a survivor or a grieving family member, Morrison says keep it simple.
“Don’t relive that moment, they already know,” he explained. “Love on them and let them know if you need me call me.”
Chaplain Chad Stillman, who also serves as the law enforcement coordinator for the ministry, says healing begins when we look outward.
“Be others-minded, look to the needs of others rather than your own - whether it’s your workplace or school,” encouraged Stillman.
Both trained chaplains warned it’s just as important to know what not to say.
“Stay away from, ‘I know what you’re going through’ or ‘I know how you feel,’” said Stillman. “We don’t ask how you’re doing, because it’s easy to say I’m fine or how much time to do you have, because most of us aren’t doing that great. One thing we love as chaplains is to start every conversation with how are you holding up? That usually opens up a dialogue of meaningful conversation.”
Stillman says never underestimate the power of talk therapy.
“There’s so much goodness that comes out of a conversation with someone else,” he said. “We need to be there for each other. You don’t have to be a trained counselor or minister to help someone else."
If you’re grieving or know someone who is, don’t feel pressured or apply pressure to turn the page.
“You can’t put a time on grievance, because people grieve differently,” Morrison explained. “You continue to love on people and love on them.”
The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has a large mobile office outside the west campus of Providence Baptist Church on Lee Road 166. If you need to speak to a chaplain, they are on-site during normal business hours and will also go into the damaged areas to minister to those in need.
They are also working to counsel first responders who are often passed over during disasters.
“They are hurting just as much as people affected by the incident and those that are dealing with the emotional strain,” stated Stillman.
Sound advice as many begin to seek a new normal days ahead.
