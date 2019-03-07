NWS: Planning saves lives in deadly tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Traces of life spared during Sunday’s violent storm - still scattered across Lee Road 172. In the heart of the destruction, it’s difficult to tell where the houses were, and little evidence of where that debris landed.
“There were a couple of well-built homes, at least 2-3 were fatalities occurred,” explained National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Chris Durden. “The debris was swept away, unless you have an underground structure or a fortified safe room you’re in a difficult situation above ground.”
Among the destruction, a house moved 30 feet away from its foundation. Those who rode out the storm inside survived.
“If the wind comes in rapidly the house can pick up from its foundation if it’s not well-attached,” Durden explained. “It’s called a slider, it can get pushed off 40, 50, 60 yards and it can even get blown up.”
Durden believes there's no un-survivable storm, but living to tell about a storm like Sunday's requires planning.
“Your decision-making shouldn’t start when the warning is issued,” said Durden. “The warning process should start days in advance. We were forecasting the probability of severe weather 72 hours in advance. On Saturday we were predicting long-track tornados.”
Durden encourages everyone to determine whether their house can withstand 170 plus mile per hour winds. For those who don’t have a safe room or basement, he asks that you locate a nearby shelter or home to ride out the storm. Then run through the drill with the whole family, including pets, to determine how long it will take everyone to seek shelter.
“When a watch is issued, you immediately enact your plan and seek safety,” he instructed.
He says even with eight to ten minutes lead time - it's still enough to get to your safe location.
“If you don’t have a plan, it may not be enough,” said Durden.
A life or death decision you can make today.
