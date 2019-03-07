Suspect charged in 4 Montgomery robberies

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing felony charges after police say he robbed several people at gunpoint.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Ledale Hill, 21, is charged with four counts of robbery first degree and possession of an altered firearm.
Duckett says the charges are related to four robberies that happened throughout this year. The first happened on Jan. 9 around 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of Lexington Road. The second happened Feb. 18 around noon on Winston near Norman Bridge. The third happened on Feb. 23 around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Azalea Drive. The last happened Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Winston Road.
In all four of the robberies, Duckett says the victims were men who were robbed at gunpoint of their personal property. None of the victims were injured during the robberies.
Hill was taken into custody shortly after the last robbery. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of an altered firearm.
Hill was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $255,000 bond.
