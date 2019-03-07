Tiger Jake helps collect donations for pets affected by tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WVTM/NBC) - The massive tornado that hit Alabama took a terrible human toll, but it also left pets in need.
Tiger Jake, the painted tiger dog, is leading an effort to help out his fellow four-legged friends.
The unofficial Auburn University mascot goes to every Auburn home football game with his owner Ron Sanford.
They’ve started a drive to collect items to help pets affected by the deadly tornado in Lee County.
They’re gathering crates, dog food, cat litter, blankets, towels and other supplies at a Birmingham animal clinic that will be delivered to the Lee County Humane Society on Monday.
“We know that people are hurting. We know that people have got hurt, but their pets and their animals have been hurt, too and they need supplies for them,” Sanford said.
Tiger Jake and Ron will personally deliver the supplies to the humane society.
