Warmup about to kick in

Freeze Warnings run for a few more hours as our cold air gets ready to head on out. Sunshine dominates our forecast today, and once we eclipse the freezing mark will soar into the lower 60s into a lovely afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase tonight and help insulate us, keeping overnight temperatures in the 40s, ending our freeze threat. We’re in the 70s tomorrow with an isolated shower or two. Active weather ramps back up this weekend as an approaching storm system builds to our west. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area from late Saturday into early Sunday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.