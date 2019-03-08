AL authorities: 6-year-old child calls 911 to report mother’s ‘violent death’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Authorities investigating the death of a woman in Bagley.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say that the woman’s 6-year-old boy called police to report her death in the 7800 block of Robbins Circle, which they are calling ‘violent.’
The victim was 32-years-old. Her death could be a homicide or a suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators aren’t quite sure what her child witnessed. Child protective services are on the scene helping the boy.
No one is in custody at this time.
This story is developing.
