AL Supreme Court upholds approval of Montgomery’s first public charter school

“We are grateful that the Supreme Court has brought this long and drawn out legal process to an end by ruling in favor of LEAD Academy and the children in Montgomery. We continue to believe that this lawsuit was nothing more than an attempt to protect the status quo that for far too long has failed to put the needs of students first. Now that the litigation process has come to an end, hopefully we can all move past the petty arguments of adults and focus our attention on what our education system should be focused on - ensuring every child in Montgomery has an opportunity to receive a high-quality education.”